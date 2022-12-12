ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.42 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $1,427.33 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00444214 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.