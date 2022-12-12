Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 15,629 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.2% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 242,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 64,391 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 116,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 78.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,535,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 97,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.08. 153,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,721,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.