Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

