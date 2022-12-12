Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.