Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,446 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. 8,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,608. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.