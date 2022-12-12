Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Globant by 38.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Globant by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Globant by 263.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.59. 147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,057. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.31. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

