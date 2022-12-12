Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 191 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA traded up $5.16 on Monday, hitting $233.48. 1,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $342.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.93.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

