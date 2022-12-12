Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,027.9% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 721,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 124,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.72. 99,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,637. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $275.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 45.92%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.