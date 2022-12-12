Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 280,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,434,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.