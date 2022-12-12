Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22,318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $105.04. 158,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,787,811. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

