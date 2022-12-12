Reef (REEF) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Reef (REEF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009507 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $906.90 or 0.05327281 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,818,918,351 coins and its circulating supply is 20,818,918,801 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

