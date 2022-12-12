Request (REQ) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Request has a total market cap of $92.58 million and $1.07 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020879 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00239025 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09287657 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,249,124.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

