Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AANNF, AAPL, ABT, ACET, ACHC, ACLX, ADBE, ADP, AES, AFMD)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 12th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05).

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $350.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $337.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $31.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $63.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $650.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $54.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($75.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $236.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target raised by Hovde Group to $34.00.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $12.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €88.00 ($92.63) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target cut by Stephens to $22.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $201.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $348.00 to $368.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $53.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €186.00 ($195.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.30 ($36.11) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $146.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $9.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $614.00 to $686.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €25.00 ($26.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $7.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $132.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €60.00 ($63.16).

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $233.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($21.05) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $305.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $318.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21).

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $201.00 to $156.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $505.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $33.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $260.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $63.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $446.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.75 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $130.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $220.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $145.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $54.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $85.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $16.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $330.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.00 ($11.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $118.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $125.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95).

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $283.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $320.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $420.00 to $370.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $132.00 to $148.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $132.00 to $148.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Stephens to $150.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $0.50.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €90.00 ($94.74) to €101.00 ($106.32).

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $240.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird to $10.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $13.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $249.00 to $282.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $765.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $54.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $63.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $213.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein to $76.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $16.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $50.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by Mizuho to $14.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05).

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $50.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $50.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $225.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $5.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $123.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $6.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $145.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.