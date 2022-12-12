Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AANNF, AAPL, ABT, ACET, ACHC, ACLX, ADBE, ADP, AES, AFMD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 12th:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05).

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $38.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $350.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $340.00 to $337.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $30.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $31.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim to $63.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $65.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $3.00 to $1.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $650.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $27.00 to $54.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €72.00 ($75.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $210.00 to $236.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its price target raised by Hovde Group to $34.00.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $12.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €88.00 ($92.63) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($57.89) to €50.00 ($52.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target cut by Stephens to $22.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $55.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to $201.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $348.00 to $368.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI to $53.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €186.00 ($195.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.30 ($36.11) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $146.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $9.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $108.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $170.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $65.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $614.00 to $686.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $145.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €25.00 ($26.32) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $57.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $7.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $132.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €60.00 ($63.16).

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $233.00 to $265.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $75.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €20.00 ($21.05) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $305.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $318.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $198.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.00 ($20.00) to €23.00 ($24.21).

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $201.00 to $156.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $505.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $33.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG to $260.00.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $75.00 to $63.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $446.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.75 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim to $130.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $20.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $145.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $54.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was given a $85.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research to $16.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $330.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €11.00 ($11.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $118.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $125.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95).

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $283.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $420.00 to $370.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $132.00 to $148.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $119.00 to $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Stephens to $150.00.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG to $0.50.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €90.00 ($94.74) to €101.00 ($106.32).

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $240.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $3.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird to $10.00.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $13.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $249.00 to $282.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.75 to $8.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $765.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $87.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. to $54.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI to $63.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $213.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein to $76.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $16.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG to $50.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price raised by Mizuho to $14.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($52.63) to €39.00 ($41.05).

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $50.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $50.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc. to $225.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc. to $5.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $123.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $6.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price increased by Guggenheim to $145.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

