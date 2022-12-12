Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Revival Gold Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,747. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.
Revival Gold Company Profile
