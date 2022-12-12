Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 314.8% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,747. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

