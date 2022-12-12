Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 9.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 7,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,190,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

