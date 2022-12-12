RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.87.

RNG opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,052 shares of company stock valued at $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 8,939.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $3,672,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

