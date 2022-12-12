Robert C.T. Higginbotham Sells 6,619 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,764. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $200.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

