Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $16.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $20.93 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Root to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ROOT stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Root has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $8,960,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter worth $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,830,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

