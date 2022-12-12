Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.
TSE MOZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.89. The company had a trading volume of 852,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,059. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18.
Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
