Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 4,150.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Royale Energy Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,485. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Royale Energy
