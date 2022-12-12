Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 4,150.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Royale Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,485. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

