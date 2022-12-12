Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 217,841 shares.The stock last traded at $49.76 and had previously closed at $49.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after buying an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 339,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,218,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,732,000 after acquiring an additional 222,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,211 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

