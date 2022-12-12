RXO (NYSE:RXO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RXO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

RXO Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $17.51 on Friday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

