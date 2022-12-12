Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

