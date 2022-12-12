Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 262,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,786,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,676. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.80 and a 200-day moving average of $393.31.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.