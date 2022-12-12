Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,483. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

