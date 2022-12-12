Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRACU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NRACU remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

