Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

ATVCU stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

