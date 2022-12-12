Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

