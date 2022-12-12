Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $541.56. 20,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,623. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

