Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $1.53 Million in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Performance

NYSE YTPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.85. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.