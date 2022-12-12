Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 55,129 Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,129 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colicity were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth about $72,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 389,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of Colicity stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.