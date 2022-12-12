Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $5,727,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,195. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

