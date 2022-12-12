Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after purchasing an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

