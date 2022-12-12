Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
