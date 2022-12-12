San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Up 6.2%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.77. 11,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 512,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

