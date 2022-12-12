Sara Bay Financial Invests $313,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife by 33.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife
In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
