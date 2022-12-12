Sara Bay Financial Invests $313,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife by 33.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.