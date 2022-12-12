Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

SHLAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 235 to CHF 195 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a research note on Friday.

Schindler Stock Up 3.4 %

SHLAF stock opened at $190.62 on Monday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $150.96 and a 1 year high of $274.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

