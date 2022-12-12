Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.70. 4,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.