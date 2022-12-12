Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.04. 5,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.