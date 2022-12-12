Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 150,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NIKE by 661.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

