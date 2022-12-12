Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $363.84. 5,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

