Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $997,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.98. 741,689 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44.

