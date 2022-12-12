Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.76. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,964. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

