Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

