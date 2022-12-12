Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 11.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 278,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 24,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 240,121 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

