Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Tops $13,426.33

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and $13,426.33 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00122108 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00220699 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041043 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00913684 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,314.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.