SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT Lowered to GBX 900 at Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 985 ($12.01) to GBX 900 ($10.97) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,040 ($12.68) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.02) to GBX 960 ($11.71) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SEGRO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,148.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

