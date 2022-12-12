Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.69. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,731,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,956,000 after buying an additional 2,267,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.