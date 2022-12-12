SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Update

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFSLF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of SFS Group from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

SFS Group Price Performance

Shares of SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. SFS Group has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $112.80.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Featured Stories

