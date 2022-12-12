ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %
ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.07. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,204. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
