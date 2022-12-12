ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

ShaMaran Petroleum stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.07. 100,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,204. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Read More

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.