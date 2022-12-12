Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned 0.09% of Bancorp worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 35.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

